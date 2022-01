When preparing for a Disney World vacation with kids, there are a lot of things to consider!. You have to think about what rides your kids are tall enough to go on, which characters are a priority for them to see, and make sure they have the proper attire for whatever weather you may encounter. Another thing to think about is if you need a stroller for your trip. You can bring your own stroller, rent one through a stroller company, or rent a stroller through Disney. And, the Disney World strollers just got a big upgrade!

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO