107 employee layoff: Ross Casting & Innovation closing Sidney plant

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ross Casting & Innovation, LLC (RCI) will be permanently closing all operations in its casting division in Sidney.

The casting division at 402 Kuther Rd. in Sidney will be permanently closing resulting in the permanent layoff of 107 employees, according to RCI.

RCI said it plans to eliminate the positions beginning on March 5. The company ensured that all 107 employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their termination.

