ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

107 employee layoff: Ross Casting & Innovation closing Sidney plant

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odxjK_0doiQBVx00

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ross Casting & Innovation, LLC (RCI) will be permanently closing all operations in its casting division in Sidney.

Two people killed in Riverside shooting

The casting division at 402 Kuther Rd. in Sidney will be permanently closing resulting in the permanent layoff of 107 employees, according to RCI.

RCI said it plans to eliminate the positions beginning on March 5. The company ensured that all 107 employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their termination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Welcome Stadium to undergo renovations to field, track

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A stadium in Dayton will be getting a remodel. Dayton Public Schools has begun the process of renovating the field and track at Welcome Stadium on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The school board approved a contract with Motz Group, a design company who will work on the project, Tuesday night, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Surveys needed: Trotwood applies for broadband grant

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is asking residents for their input on an application to expand broadband internet across the city. This project is a high priority for the city, affecting both education and business expansion. To be competitive for the grant, the city needs to gather information from citizens regarding current […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Tipp City Schools to resume in-person learning Monday

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Tipp City Schools will be heading back to the classroom Monday. Tipp City Schools Superintendent Mark Stefanik said the district will resume in-person learning Monday, January 24. According to a release from the school, remote learning was planned from Thursday, January 13 through Friday, January 21. Stefanik said, […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Sinclair expands nursing program to meet hospital needs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair College has announced it will help meet the critical need for healthcare workers by expanding its nursing program. The program currently has 144 students each year, but by the spring of 2022, Sinclair said it expects to have room for 162 students each year. According to Sinclair College, there are […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ross, OH
Sidney, OH
Sports
City
Riverside, OH
Sidney, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
WDTN

Intel bringing 20,000 jobs, innovation to Ohio

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced a project expected to bring over 20,000 jobs to Ohio in a variety of positions and fields. According to a release, the leading semiconductor manufacturer Intel Corporation has chosen a location in Licking County to build two state-of-the-art factories by […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Dayton’s HEAPY announces NASA research building in Cleveland

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An engineering firm headquartered in Dayton announced the completion of the NASA Research Support Building in Cleveland. HEAPY, and Dayton-headquartered engineering firm, announced the completion of the NASA Research Support Building, located at the NASA Glenn Research Center campus in Cleveland. “This high-tech facility was designed with collaboration in mind,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local realtors expect housing boom to continue into 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The housing market is still booming across the Miami Valley. Billie Duncan-Hart, the President of Dayton Realtors, said 2020 was a record year for real estate. “I’m a Daytonian, lived here all my life, and we have never seen a market like this,” Duncan-Hart said. Stephen Payne was also born and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Ross Casting Innovation#Llc#Rci
WDTN

Huber Heights students will return to in-person learning Monday, Jan. 24

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Students in Huber Heights will be back in the classroom on Monday. Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Mario Basora told families all students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24 at their regularly scheduled start time. All schools in the district had moved to remote learning on Friday, […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

RTA donates 750 pounds of food to The Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) team donated 750 pounds of food to The Dayton Foodbank. During the RTA’s 21-day food drive beginning on Dec. 14, 2021, and ending on Jan. 3, the RTA team came together and donated 750 pounds of food to The Dayton Foodbank said RTA. According […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kettering restaurant temporarily closes dining room due to COVID-19

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Mamma DiSalvo’s has been part of the Miami Valley for more than 40 years, but like many small businesses, the restaurant is struggling during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Roberto DiSalvo is the owner and chef at Mamma DiSalvo’s. He said his restaurant was able to survive some of the […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Dog licenses for sale in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County pet owners can buy their 2022 dog licenses in the West Carrollton Civic Center lobby on January 20 and 27. According to the City of West Carrollton, a representative from the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will be in the Civic Center Lobby from 5 to 7 pm […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 19,000 cases, 700 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 21 follow: Total Change New cases 2,480,566 +19,697 Hospitalizations 104,390 +476 ICU admissions 12,462 +37 Deaths* 31,987 +742 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays  The […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

ODH: Southwest Ohio isn’t out of COVID surge yet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s top doctor said he has “renewed hope” after the northeast has been on a steady decline in COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days. However, extraordinarily high hospitalizations prove an end to the omicron variant wave has yet to arrive across the board. In Wednesday’s conference, state health leaders said […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Fairborn Schools to return to in-person learning

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City School District announced that they plan to return to in-person learning on Monday. On Jan. 24, Fairborn City School District plans to return to in-person learning. The district moved virtual learning on Jan, 13 with plans to return to campus on Jan. 18. They announced in a Facebook post […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Story’s Pizza and Smoothies opening in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Story’s Pizza and Smoothies will be celebrating its grand opening at a new location in Moraine. Story’s Pizza and Smoothies will be opening at 2741 West Alex Bell Rd on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 a.m. According to Story’s Pizza and Smoothies, they will be serving New York-style pizza, real fruit […]
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

Ohio jobless claims for Jan. 9-15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) provided updated information on unemployment claims for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15. Ohio residents filed 15,398 initial traditional jobless claims, which was 2,071 fewer than the previous week; Ohioans filed 60,217 continued traditional jobless claims, which was 3,060 more […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Centerville Police completes OCJS certification

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Department has recently completed the Ohio Collaborative recertification process. Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) Executive Director Karhlton Moore announced that the Centerville Police Department has completed the recertification process. According to the OCJS, the recertification of the Ohio Collaborative standards takes place on a revolving three […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

2022 Soin Award for Innovation now accepting applications

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Soin Award for Innovation. The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Soin Award for Innovation which features an award of $25,000 and a valuable moment in the spotlight. Applications will be accepted until the close of business on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy