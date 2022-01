LEBANON, Ohio — A school district in southwest Ohio is on the defensive after allowing a “Satan Club” to rent space in one its buildings for after-school activities. Parents reportedly became concerned when they learned the Lebanon City School District approved an application for the Satanic Temple After School Satan Club to rent space in one of the district’s elementary schools, WLWT Channel 5 reports. The group is not associated with the school district.

LEBANON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO