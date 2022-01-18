ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Traffic Alerts: January 18

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
8:22 p.m.

Please be advised of a traffic crash on Alico Road that has caused road closures. The eastbound lanes of Alico Road at Gator Road are blocked. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

9:30 A.M.

“The Cape Coral Police Department is on scene of a traffic crash at the intersection of Burnt Store Road and Ceitus Parkway. Southbound lanes are affected until tow trucks can clear the scene. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route for the next 45-60 minutes,” said Cape Coral Police in a traffic release.

