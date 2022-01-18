ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

7 Things a Retiree Should Do Every Day

By Jordan Bishop
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

It’s never too late to start planning for retirement. Retirement can be a time of great joy and excitement, but it can also be accompanied by boredom or loneliness. The key is finding ways to fill your days with activities that make you happy and healthy. It all boils down to...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

5 Things Every Introvert Should Prioritize When Looking for Their Dream Home

There are two types of people in the world: those who flitter around parties like loquacious butterflies and those who develop an involuntary stress rash at the phrase, “we’re going out tonight.” Those in the latter category—aka introverts—are happiest when they feel safe at home, and tend to experience a great deal of social anxiety. In part, this is because the outside world can feel overwhelming and chaotic—which is a quality they share with highly sensitive people (HSPs).
HOME & GARDEN
EatingWell

10 Things to Do Every Day to Help You Live to 100, According to Experts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In the United States, the life expectancy is just over 79 years. But how can you make those healthy, happy years? Dan Buettner, founder of the Blue Zones philosophy and research, has a few tips. In fact, Buettner, a National Geographic fellow and explorer as well as an Emmy Award-winning journalist and producer, has written five best-selling books on the topic.
DRINKS
shefinds

Trainers Say You Need To Do This One Thing Every Week For A Better Workout

With as busy as life can get these days, quality over quantity is a good rule of thumb when it comes to getting exercise. Not only are long workouts exhausting, but they’re not realistic for most people’s schedules. Putting care into your technique and being present for a shorter period of time will make exercising regularly easier, and it will be sure to yield steady results. We asked sports performance and fitness specialist Denise Cervantes what common mistakes you might be making when it comes to your workouts, and what you should be doing every week instead to get the most out of them.
WORKOUTS
Climbing

3 Easy Exercises To Do Every Day

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. In climbing training, exercise routines typically focus on improving a concrete aspect of strength, flexibility, mobility, or endurance as it relates to progression in...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Retiree#Retirement Savings#Vitamin E
velillum.com

10 Things to Do Before Your Moving Day

Moving from one place to another can be stressful for families. It requires a lot of planning before the moving day. Often, people do not know what things they need to do before moving. For starters, they can hire professionals for all moving purposes to ensure seamlessness. We look at the top things you can do to ensure the move is stress-free for the entire family.
CELL PHONES
Slate

My Husband Won’t Let Me Quit My Job

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I both have full-time jobs. He has an “important” job and tends to work 60-plus-hour weeks and travel at least twice a month. My 9-to-5 job is often interrupted or truncated by family needs—think doing school drop-off while my husband is traveling, responding to school nurse phone calls, bringing kids to doctor appointments, planning social calendars, and coordinating/delivering kids to all of their activities. I also, like most women, do the majority of the housework. I’m making dinner while eating my lunch, folding laundry during meetings, and grabbing activity slots while working. My work is getting a raw deal, as I’m skimping on hours that I have to document. (My husband says that I shouldn’t be so uptight about working my stated hours.) Traveling for my job is a whole other thing, which usually involves asking my out-of-town parents to come and watch the kids.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Conversation U.S.

The better you are at math, the more money seems to influence your satisfaction

Your grade school math teacher probably told you that being good at math would be very important to your grownup self. But maybe the younger you didn’t believe that at the time. A lot of research, though, has shown that your teacher was right. We are two researchers who study decision-making and how it relates to wealth and happiness. In a study published in November 2021, we found that, in general, people who are better at math make more money and are more satisfied with their lives than people who aren’t as mathematically talented. But being good at math seems...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Why do we find making new friends so hard as adults?

If you’ve ever tried to make new friends as an adult, you’ll probably see why loneliness is at an all-time high. Making new friends feels just plain hard. In school, making friends can be as simple as going on the monkey bars together. But as adults, making, developing and maintaining friendships can be much more difficult. This matters, because we need friends. And while old friends are golden, nothing stays the same forever. Old friends move away, or have their time taken up by child-rearing or their careers. Without action, loneliness can quietly grow around you. It’s worth taking seriously,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
lootpress.com

Get ready for a big bang when baby boomers retire

Sidney Allen Roberts had a good run. After 30 plus odd years in the workforce, where he’d become a company supervisor and a small business owner, it was time to retire and return to his hometown. Roberts was excited by the idea. Like many executives his age, he saw...
WASHINGTON, DC
handymantips.org

6 Important Things Every Landlord Should Know

If you are a landlord, there are some things that you should know about. Landlords have to be knowledgeable on things like the local rental market and how to handle things like repairs and evictions on their own. If this sounds daunting, don’t worry!. Here are 6 things every...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy