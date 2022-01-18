Girl, 8, killed in shooting in Milwaukee identified

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young girl fatally shot over the weekend in Milwaukee.

Police say they are investigating the death of 8-year-old Tiana Huddleston as a homicide.

A 47-year-old man is accused of handling a firearm that discharged and struck the girl, who died at a nearby hospital on Saturday.

The man was taken into custody. Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death "heartbreaking" and said "mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life."

Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County district attorney's office in the upcoming days.

This incident comes on the heels of a $5.5 million public safety plan from Johnson. He revealed the details of that plan last Wednesday. His goals center around investing in law enforcement and helping support the groups that stop violence before it happens.

WDJT spoke with Ronald and Joyce Shabazz, neighbors of the victim. They've lived there for decades and believe the city isn't doing enough to prevent violence incidents like this.

"No, I don't think so no, and we have the Marquette and they have the cameras up but usually because we have the Ring doorbell and the cameras, they ask us to look at footage," the Shabazzs said.

Joyce Shabazz went on to say they were saddened to hear the news, and they believe a strong community initiative could help prevent these types of incidents.

"Whatever happened to a neighborhood watch group? Whatever happened to that type of thing? And especially since the coronavirus, we definitely aren't speaking to our neighbors. So you know we aren't getting any closer to being a community, as a matter a fact we are growing further and further away from being a community," she said.