How To Open A Beer Bottle With Pretty Much Anything Except An Opener

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tinned fish has been around since about 1830, without a pause. In recent years, however, there’s been a certain amount of chef adoration poured over these little cans of preserved aquatic proteins and a renewed general appreciation for their ease and accessibility (not to mention great flavor). I’ve seen tinned seafood on some highbrow menus, as well as some more casual ones, and have even been served the fish right in the tin itself. My friend Angela who lives in Maine has been enjoying weekly tinned fish nights with her husband, Joe. I’ve seen new brands popping up online and on grocery store shelves. All around, it feels like tinned fish is having a moment and being enjoyed and appreciated at a higher-than-usual level.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO