Inventive New Jersey siblings prove that good ideas can come at any age

My nails are at the top of the list of things that have prevented me from becoming a rockstar. There’s also my complete lack of ability, but we can blame my love for a good set of acrylics as the reason my guitar sat untouched for most of my early 20s. Unfortunately, quarantine reawakened my Kim Gordon fantasy and I have picked up the bass which means saying goodbye to the talons that make me feel like Cat Woman. Instead, I have been embracing short nails, and by short, I mean nubs—the flesh of my finger extends beyond the nail. While I still miss the way my long nails looked in mirror selfies, there is no shortage (forgive me) of fabulous ways to style short nails. Dolly Parton may have used her acrylics to help her write “9 to 5,” but we can’t all be Dolly, so I’ve gathered some of my favorite sources of inspiration that prove short nails can be fun too.

