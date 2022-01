What’s better than “Spider-Man”? Three Spider-Men, according to Andrew Garfield. The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star teased more team-ups alongside fellow “Spider-Man” actors Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, following the trio’s appearance in the latest record-shattering Marvel film. “In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I am definitely open to that,” Garfield explained during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Again, it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO