ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

12 guinea pigs survive Marshall Fire and days in freezing temperatures

By Nexstar Media Wire, Courtney Fromm
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRke7_0doiOquI00

SUPERIOR, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Colorado homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous after a tough time following the Marshall Fire , is thankful all of her guinea pigs survived.

“I was just ill that I left them behind,” the homeowner said.

She has 10 guinea pigs of her own and happened to be taking care of two others for a friend the day of the fire.

Volunteer bloodhounds hoping to provide hope, closure for Marshall Fire pet owners

She said she was just about to leave for the grocery store when she saw smoke. Moments later, someone from Boulder County Sheriff’s Office banged on her door and told her to evacuate right away.

“I felt so sick inside for days. There was nothing I could do. I’m the worst pet parent ever,” the homeowner said.

She was able to grab one of the guinea pigs and flee. She drove straight to Fort Collins, Colorado, to the home of her friend Natalie Riggs, who also runs Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue. The homeowner had adopted a few of her guinea pigs from the rescue.

“I was just kind of known as the crazy guinea pig lady,” Riggs said.

It wasn’t until Saturday afternoon that the homeowner learned from her neighbor that her home survived by just feet. The fire burned right up to her back fence. She said that right away she headed back to Superior, as she didn’t know the status of her animals, especially with heavy snow and cold temperatures and no electricity.

She said once she got to her neighborhood, it was blocked off and she wasn’t allowed in.

“’I said, ‘Please, oh please, I need to care for the animals who haven’t had food or water for several days,’” the homeowner said.

But due to safety concerns, she was turned away. She let Riggs know, and Riggs started making calls to Boulder Animal Control, other rescues and emergency services.

Family picture found in Marshall Fire; donation store searching for family it belongs to

“We were talking what would be worse for them if they burn to death or freeze to death? Just very morbid conversations,” Riggs said.

She even had a veterinarian on standby and with a few strings pulled, a foster through her rescue was able to get into the Superior home.

“By some miracle, they were all alive,” Riggs said.

The “piggies,” as Riggs calls them, were transferred to her home, where they will stay until the homeowner can get back into her house permanently.

The homeowner is staying in a hotel in Fort Collins. Right now, her home has soot from the smoke in her home’s vent system and insulation. She doesn’t expect to get back in for at least another month, if not longer.

If you’d like to make a donation or are looking to adopt, you can find more information here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Superior, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Superior, CO
Superior, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea Pigs#Kdvr#Boulder Animal Control
KXRM

Falcon substation closed to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Thursday, January 20, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Falcon substation, located at 7850 Goddard Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 –will be closed to the public due to ongoing construction. The substation will remain closed to the public until Saturday, January 22nd, 2022, at 12:00 PM.   Community members can still contact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KXRM

Colorado Springs homeowner detains burglary suspect at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS – A Colorado Springs homeowner detains a burglary suspect inside their house in the Stetson Hills area early Thursday morning. Colorado Springs Police Department was called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of Conductors Point after a caller reported someone was inside their home without permission. When they arrived they noticed the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Vail Mountain launches four new guest experiences

“We are always looking at opportunities to create legendary and special moments for our guests. These new and improved experiences add value to the experience and add rich storytelling to an amazing terrain experience,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain.
VAIL, CO
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy