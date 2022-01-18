Omicron rates remain high in Colorado at 27%, down 1% from last week: See where your county stands

DENVER (KDVR) — Could we finally be past the peak of the omicron spike in Colorado? There are some signs that COVID-19 rates are starting to drop . Over the last few days, incidence rates are down slightly .

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 27.47%, which is down slightly from 28.51% last week . Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Over the last seven days, 33 counties saw a rise in COVID-19 positivity, 30 counties saw a slight decrease in positivity, and one county had fewer then 10 tests over the past week.

The highest positivity rate in the state over the past seven days is Lake County with 42.4% positivity.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , incidence rates dropped slightly over the last few days.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days :

One-week positivity rate:

Adams: 32.2% (down from last week)

Alamosa: 19.1 (up from last week)

Arapahoe: 28.9 (down from last week)

Archuleta: 31.1% (up from last week)

Baca: 9.3% (up from last week)

Bent: 10.5% (up from last week)

Boulder: 22.4% (down from last week)

Broomfield: 25.9% (down from last week)

Chaffee: 25.5% (down from last week)

Cheyenne: 8.7% (up from last week)

Clear Creek: 29.1%(down from last week)

Conejos: 19.1% (up from last week)

Costilla: 31.3% (up from last week)

Crowley: 21% (up from last week)

Custer: 16.7% (up from last week)

Delta: 28.1% (up from last week)

Denver: 25.1% (down from last week)

Dolores: 1.9% (down from last week)

Douglas: 29.1% (down from last week)

Eagle: 31.5% (down from last week)

El Paso: 34.4% (up from last week)

Elbert: 30% (down from last week)

Fremont: 15.9% (up from last week)

Garfield: 30% (down from last week)

Gilpin: 32.5% (down from last week)

Grand: 34.5% (down from last week)

Gunnison: 26% (down from last week)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Huerfano: 13.2% (up from last week)

Jackson: 15.4% (down from last week)

Jefferson: 24.7 (down from last week)

Kiowa: 7% (up from last week)

Kit Carson: 6.7% (up from last week)

La Plata: 27.4% (up from last week)

Lake: 42.4% (down from last week)

Larimer: 25.2% (down from last week)

Las Animas: 19.4% (down from last week)

Lincoln: 20.4% (up from last week)

Logan: 17.2% (up from last week)

Mesa: 20.9% (up from last week)

Mineral: 10% (up from last week)

Moffat: 24.7% (up from last week)

Montezuma: 22.1% (down from last week)

Montrose: 22.5% (up from last week)

Morgan: 22.4 (down from last week)

Otero: 17% (up from last week)

Ouray: 24.1% (up from last week)

Park: 31.1% (down from last week)

Phillips: 36.8% (up from last week)

Pitkin: 34.5% (down from last week)

Prowers: 20.1% (up from last week)

Pueblo: 27.4% (up from last week)

Rio Blanco: 21.7% (up from last week)

Rio Grande: 14.7% (down from last week)

Routt: 26.9% (down from last week)

Saguache: 21% (up from last week)

San Juan: 22.7% (up from last week)

San Miguel: 15.1% (down from last week)

Sedgwick: 14.1% (down from last week)

Summit: 29.7% (down from last week)

Teller: 28.9% (up from last week)

Washington: 12.1% (down from last week)

Weld: 30.1% (up from last week)

Yuma: 16.7% (up from last week)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

