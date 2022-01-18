ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

De Blasio says he won't run for New York governor

By Tal Axelrod
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458aRl_0doiOkrA00
© Associated Press

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Tuesday said he will not run for governor this year, ending months of speculation about whether he would challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

In a video posted on Twitter, de Blasio, who completed his second term as mayor last year, said while he will not wage a campaign, he intends to stay involved in politics in the state.

“No, I am not going to be running for governor in New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to do together. I’m gonna share some more news with you in the days ahead. And let’s keep this fight going because we proved change can happen in New York.”

De Blasio’s announcement solidifies the likely top tier in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Hochul, who took office last year after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned, is running for a full term. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Thomas Suozzi, who represents a district on Long Island, are among her most prominent competitors.

State Attorney General Letitia James was considered to be one of Hochul’s strongest challengers but suspended her campaign in December after just over a month in the race.

It’s unclear how strong of a candidate de Blasio would have been if he had run for governor. Recent polling has shown Hochul with strong leads in the budding primary battle.

De Blasio left office at the end of 2021 with low approval ratings, and several Democrats in the race to replace him as New York City mayor made keeping their distance a priority. However, de Blasio in his video touted several accomplishments, including implementing universal pre-K, expanding affordable housing and instituting police reforms like banning stop-and-frisk.

“We changed things in this town,” he said. “We proved we could do big things.”

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to Covid. "I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Fox News

Meat Loaf once claimed Prince Andrew ‘tried to push me’ over Sarah Ferguson: ‘The queen hates me’

Meat Loaf once alleged he got into a royal rumble with Prince Andrew. The rock superstar, known for his tracks "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," passed away at age 74. The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday, according to a family statement provided by longtime agent Michael Greene.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

453K+
Followers
54K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy