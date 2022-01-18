ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

Wrestling Bees earn 48-24 victory over Phoenix

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUfRl_0doiOYDK00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Stepping out of league competition once more, the Baldwinsville wrestling team had a satisfying performance in last Wednesday’s match against Phoenix.

The Bees doubled the total of the Firebirds in a 48-24 victory, prevailing in nine of the 11 contested bouts to overcome a pair of forfeits.

Aidan Cali (110 pounds) and Fred Pickard (215 pounds) both worked quickly, Cali getting his pin over Cole Bailer in just 28 seconds and Pickard needing 46 seconds to pin Maurice Handy.

There were also quick bouts at 118 and 126 pounds, where in 75 seconds Collin Zeman finished off Jacob Lovins and Michael Spinner got an 82-second fall over Juan Gonzalez.

Korben Haney, wrestling at 285 pounds, pinned Landon Crandall early in the second period as Max Naples (152 pounds) took 3:24 to pin Leon Smith.

Brandon Levin, at 145 pounds, waited until the third period before he pinned Avery LaRobardiere. At 138 pounds, Olusegen Gbengbe edged Trenton Hoyt 6-4 and Aaron Fredenburg, at 160 pounds, topped Ethan Bruno 14-8.

B’ville then went to Saturday’s Fallen Heroes Tournament at Canastota, where it faced a quartet of opponents and split those four matches It began with a close contest where the host Raiders edged the Bees 33-28.

Haney, named the meet’s outstanding wrestler for B’ville, pinned Jacob Napoli in 78 seconds as Hayes beat Luken Gaiser 12-4, Levin topped Darick Soucia 7-4 and Naples won 6-2 over Logan Mead. Cali and Cameron McMonagle (110 pounds) claimed forfeits.

Then B’ville lost a tight 39-33 decision to Indian River before it romped past Sherburne-Earlville 72-6 and handled Auburn 60-21. IR finished on top of the field, claiming the decisive match over Canastota 54-24.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool boys swimmers earn league wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Amid a bunch of schedule changes, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys swim team was able to keep it meet with West Genesee on Tuesday and handled the Wildcats 95-83. It was just the second win of the season for the Northstars, who saw Jacob Griffin tear to time of 22.98 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle before he took the 100 freestyle in 52.18 seconds.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool boys basketball hands West Genesee first defeat

LIVERPOOL – Even as it rolled to six consecutive victories, the Liverpool boys basketball team carried with it the bitter memory of what took place Dec. 16 at West Genesee, when a 15-point lead late in the third quarter turned into a 73-66 defeat. So when the chance to avenge that lone blemish arrived Tuesday […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Sports
City
Canastota, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Grimes boys basketball wins MLK Tournament

EAST SYRACUSE – Two games, less than 24 hours apart, may have turned the Bishop Grimes boys basketball season from one full of disappointment to one teeming with probabilities. Going into its own Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament, the Cobras were 4-5, having lost five in a row, all...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango girls volleyball gets sweep of Oneida

CENTRAL NEW YORK – After blazing to a 7-1 start in December, the Chittenango girls volleyball team had to wait more than three weeks for its next head-to-head match. Perhaps that had something to do with the Bears’ struggles in the opening set of last Tuesday’s long-awaited return against Weedsport, the set going beyond the point limit.
CHITTENANGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls indoor track tops small schools at Kirschenheiter meet

SYRACUSE – The Cazenovia girls indoor track team posted another stellar week of competition as they used flexibility and toughness to fill gaps in its lineup. Finishing first among small schools and third overall, the Lakers beat most of the 20 teams at the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational last Saturday at SRC Arena. Cazenovia scored 69 points to outpace everyone but Class AA powers Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool.
CAZENOVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Combat#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool girls basketball drops battle with Baldwinsville

ONONDAGA COUNTY – For most of last Friday night’s showdown, the Liverpool girls basketball team stayed right with Baldwinvsille, matching the visitors’ intensity, performance and emotion. But the Warriors ultimately paid for the way the game started, unable to overcome a steep early deficit in a 65-53 defeat that had all kinds of ramifications. Both […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa indoor track wins Kirschenheiter meet

SYRACUSE – By any conceivable standard, it is proving to be a special and historic season for the East Syracuse Minoa boys indoor track and field team. And led by the likes of Michael Parks and Rocky El, the Spartans added another memorable moment by winning over Liverpool and the rest of a top-flight field at Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys indoor track wins at Utica College meet

UTICA – for the second time in seven days, the Baldiwnsville boys indoor track and field team made it to the top of the standings in a large-scale meet. Only this time, it was the Bees besting more than 20 challengers at the fifth Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet of the winter held Friday night at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey splits pair of league games

ONONDAGA COUNTY – No matter what it tries, the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team still finds itself in close contests against most of its Division II opponents. It happened again last Monday night at the McDonald Sports Complex, where one rough stretch proved costly for the Brothers in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy