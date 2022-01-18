Wrestling Bees earn 48-24 victory over Phoenix

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Stepping out of league competition once more, the Baldwinsville wrestling team had a satisfying performance in last Wednesday’s match against Phoenix.

The Bees doubled the total of the Firebirds in a 48-24 victory, prevailing in nine of the 11 contested bouts to overcome a pair of forfeits.

Aidan Cali (110 pounds) and Fred Pickard (215 pounds) both worked quickly, Cali getting his pin over Cole Bailer in just 28 seconds and Pickard needing 46 seconds to pin Maurice Handy.

There were also quick bouts at 118 and 126 pounds, where in 75 seconds Collin Zeman finished off Jacob Lovins and Michael Spinner got an 82-second fall over Juan Gonzalez.

Korben Haney, wrestling at 285 pounds, pinned Landon Crandall early in the second period as Max Naples (152 pounds) took 3:24 to pin Leon Smith.

Brandon Levin, at 145 pounds, waited until the third period before he pinned Avery LaRobardiere. At 138 pounds, Olusegen Gbengbe edged Trenton Hoyt 6-4 and Aaron Fredenburg, at 160 pounds, topped Ethan Bruno 14-8.

B’ville then went to Saturday’s Fallen Heroes Tournament at Canastota, where it faced a quartet of opponents and split those four matches It began with a close contest where the host Raiders edged the Bees 33-28.

Haney, named the meet’s outstanding wrestler for B’ville, pinned Jacob Napoli in 78 seconds as Hayes beat Luken Gaiser 12-4, Levin topped Darick Soucia 7-4 and Naples won 6-2 over Logan Mead. Cali and Cameron McMonagle (110 pounds) claimed forfeits.

Then B’ville lost a tight 39-33 decision to Indian River before it romped past Sherburne-Earlville 72-6 and handled Auburn 60-21. IR finished on top of the field, claiming the decisive match over Canastota 54-24.