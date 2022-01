Since the 25 season playoff streak ended in 2016, it is fair to say that the Detroit Red Wings have been rebuilding. The Wings hired legend and 2014-15 General Manager of the year Steve Yzerman in 2019 and since then, this team has become a young exciting team that doesn’t look too far off the playoffs. With that being said, history has shown that being a young and exciting rebuilding team doesn’t equate always to success.

