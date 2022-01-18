ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Call of Duty and Other Activision Blizzard Games Come to PS5, PS4?

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate #2: Xbox bigwig Phil Spencer has made the following statement to Bloomberg: “I’ll just say to players out there who are playing Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s platform: it’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remained committed to that.” Make of that what you...

www.pushsquare.com

