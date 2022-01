The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season and actually look like a playoff team. They’re currently riding a five-game winning streak and sit at 27-18, which is good for fifth in the East. Cavs guard Darius Garland has been a big part of that, leading the squad in scoring and stepping up heavily in place of the injured Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO