Keller, TX

Students In Keller ISD Among Those Returning To Campus After COVID-19 Closure

By Kennedi Walker
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday morning marks the first day of school for students at Bear Creek Intermediate School, in the Keller Independent School District, following a COVID outbreak that forced the school to close.

Keller is one of more than two-dozen school districts who closed campuses last week due to the spike in COVID cases and a shortage of available staff. Many students across North Texas will be back in class Tuesday, but a handful will not return until later this week.

There are still more than 2,300 students and staff members out with COVID in the Keller ISD. Doctors continue to urge parents to keep their kids home when they’re sick

“The recommendations are – any kid who’s having a new onset of fever, runny nose, cough congestion, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, that they get evaluated by their healthcare provider,” said Dr. Adam Keating.

Schools districts in Mesquite, Corsicana, Birdville, Mansfield, Northwest and White Settlement are all closed Tuesday. Many districts are experiencing a shortage of available substitute teachers and operational staff members and are asking community members and parents to consider volunteering.

School Districts Across North Texas Close Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases And Teacher Shortages

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Multiple school districts across North Texas are closing their doors due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and shortages of available teachers and staff. While the largest school districts in North Texas — Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland and Plano — will have classes as usual, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas has resulted in deep cleanings and lights out for many schools. Here is the latest list of class cancellations: Birdville ISD will be closed through Monday, January 17 through Wednesday, January 19. Classes will resume Thursday, January 20. Campbell ISD will be closed Thursday, January 13 through...
PLANO, TX
Leaders Logon For Virtual Interfaith Meeting Supporting Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Faith leaders around North Texas gathered virtually on January 20 to show support for Congregation Beth Israel, the four survivors of the hostage standoff and the law enforcement community that rushed to help. “In moments like these, all of humanity, we are one people,” said Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker, who was one of the hostages. The FBI director said agents are continuing to investigate why Malik Akram specifically targeted the synagogue. Meanwhile two men are under arrest in England as part of the investigation, but authorities haven’t released details about their connection to the incident. Leaders in different religious communities are now showing their support and offering up prayers for healing. “This is a moment to stand as one against hatred, terroristic threats and violence,” said Bishop Edward Burns with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. “We pray that God keeps united in a world where peace will triumph and love will persevere through the evils of ignorance and hate,” said Brother Safi Khan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Dallas, TX
