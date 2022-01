While society thinks women grow up dreaming of a fairytale relationship and weddings, they’ve got it wrong. Our biggest dream as children is to grow up with a group of supportive best friends. The Cheetah Girls, Steel Magnolias, Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Bride Wars, Mean Girls—at their core, they show us not only the importance of friendship but also just how fun life is with a group of best friends by your side. So when a toxic friend comes along and causes a riff, it’s easy to overlook it in the grand scheme.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO