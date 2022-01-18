ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

LauRen Quit Dry January

By lstrager
kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis podcast was born over a coffee date. Two unlikely friends of different ages (37 and 55) figure out that being pregnant and going through menopause have similar symptoms. LauRen and Barb are sharing their personal stories and struggles while laughing their way through these life changes. We start...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
times-georgian.com

Doing Dry January? Well, these stars NEVER drink alcohol!

The ‘High School Musical’ star gave up booze in 2013 . He had a stint in rehab after realising his substance use was becoming a problem. He said: “What I found is structure. That led me to a balance of opposites. You get what you put into life from life. Crossing the line is what leads to greatness."
DRINKS
KEYC

Celebrating dry January with mocktails

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Forbes roughly one in seven Americans are participating in dry January cutting out all alcoholic beverages for the entire month. The number of adults participating in dry January has continued to grow over the last few years leading to many places...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
myneworleans.com

Trying Dry: Dry or Semi-Dry January Tips, Tricks and Solidarity

Today is day of contradictions. It’s day two of Carnival season — the booziest time of the year — and day 7 of Dry January — the non-drinking challenge that began in the UK and went international. If you are one of the brave New Orleanians tackling an alcohol free month, I salute you! I know you can do it. How do I know? If you read this blog regularly, you’ve probably noted that, since Dry July of 2020, I’ve been alcohol free. I know you guys — it sounds outlandish to me, too! This is a gal who loves her champagne! But, I realized that I love the way not drinking alcohol feels better than I like drinking it. Thankfully, going teetotal doesn’t mean I had to give up champagne. There are some fabulous dealcoholized options out there, such as Noughty AF and Sovi Sparkling Rosé, and with a glass of that in my hand — don’t smirk, I’m serious — I’m good to go with and with no hangovers. So, if you are on the wagon this January, I’ve rounded up my past blog posts, along with other links to help keep you occupied (that’s half of the battle, really), plus offer inspo, motivation and resources.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry January#Lauren Quit Dry
fox9.com

Dry January tips and tricks from the Sober Sallys

Dry January is becoming a huge yearly trend, but giving up alcohol for the month can be a real challenge. The co-founders behind "Sober Sallys", Chelsey Noack & Mary Jackson, joined Good Day with tips to making your dry January a success.
FOOD & DRINKS
WGNtv.com

Enjoy non-alcoholic cocktails for ‘Dry January’

If you’re one of the many Chicagoans participating in Dry January this year – The Gage, Acanto, The Dawson and Coda Di Volpe are the spots for you. They’re celebrating with a month of delicious zero-proof cocktails. Here with the details is head bartender of Gage Hospitality Group Alex Schmaling.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wired

The Science Behind Dry January’s Zero-Alcohol Hooch

Many people are taking a break from alcohol this month, a cultural moment that’s come to be known as Dry January. Beyond trends fueled by New Year’s resolutions, however, the de-alcoholized drink has been enjoying a boom. Beverage brands and fancy bartenders are crafting complex virgin cocktails and beers in an effort to tantalize the tastebuds of sober folks, temporary teetotalers, and the generally alcohol-averse. But how do they actually devise these drinks? And how well do they hold up to our cultural expectations of what “drinking” should be?
DRINKS
iheart.com

How your body is affected by a Dry January

We're already six days into the month. If you started a Dry January, good on ya! I didn't do it this year- but have in the past and truly felt better by the end of the month. If you need an extra push to keep going 25 more days, I'm here to help!
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
Telegraph

Three easy ways to… stay dry in January

In this week’s least surprising news, a survey by Volvic Touch of Fruit has revealed that around half of those attempting Dry January will throw in the towel this week. So, if you are beginning to wobble, here are three easy ways to stay on the wagon this month.
LIFESTYLE
sunset.com

Katy Perry Releases Nonalcoholic Apéritifs Just in Time for Dry January

We’ve had our ear to the ground as we explore the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic cocktails and botanical spirits across the West. To add to the buzz in this growing space, pop star Katy Perry just partnered with one of the leading brands to launch a line of ready-to-drink, booze-free apéritifs.
DRINKS
nondoc.com

Oklahomans having the wrong type of Dry January

As some of you may be aware, it is January, and it is dry. While I’m not struggling to remember the last time I had a drink, I am struggling to remember the last time we had significant precipitation in the majority of the state. It hasn’t quite been...
OKLAHOMA STATE
SFGate

Is Dry January More Trouble Than It's Worth?

Win or lose, I go out drinking with my soccer team on Wednesday nights. We like shitty pubs where the regulars look up in suspicion as the team walks in. There’s fun in earning the bar’s approval by the end of the night. Among my larger ecosystem of friends, these outings are now infamous enough that non-soccer players like to make cameos from time to time.
DRINKS
kiss951.com

MRL Replay 1-18 Pt. 1

Producer Nicole fell victim to black ice. Maney tried to mediate an argument between friends. Divorced parents let you do different things. Can’t Beat LauRen. War of the Roses.
TV SERIES
thehouston100.com

Benefits to jumping on the Dry January bandwagon

After the last sip of celebration bubbly, it might be time for a holiday detox. Dry January is an annual tradition for many with plenty of reasons to consider taking part:. • Mood boost – Alcohol is a depressant, so your mood will likely become more stable. • Improved...
HEALTH
kiss951.com

8 Things To Celebrate January 21st: Squirrels, Hugs, and Sweatpants

Today is January 21st (fun fact this was supposed to be my birthday). But more than that it’s some awesome holidays as well. I still don’t quite understand who comes up with these days and why we need them but hey they are fun to talk about. And any reason to celebrate is a good reason to celebrate. So today raise a glass or eat a piece of cake for squirrels, hugs, sweatpants, and more January 21st holidays!
LIFESTYLE
FanSided

Is sober curious a better resolution than dry January?

While many people stood strong in their resolve to pass on their signature cocktail for all of dry January, that commitment might be easier said than done. Could the sober curious concept be a commitment that lasts far longer than just one month?. Many people enjoy a great cocktail, ice...
DRINKS
The Independent

Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich. The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-meter (260,000-square-foot) property in the village of Staefa in September. Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.” He added that “due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining...
TENNIS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy