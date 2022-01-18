ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Former Obama official blasts Supreme Court justices for blocking Biden's vaccine mandate: 'They really don't want to stop this pandemic'

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNZh0_0doiMDqt00
Assistant Labor Secretary David Michaels (R) of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration attends a full committee hearing on Capitol Hill June 23, 2010 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images

  • An ex-Obama official blasted the Supreme Court for blocking a vaccine mandate for big companies.
  • "They really don't want to stop this pandemic," David Michaels said on MSNBC on Sunday.
  • The Supreme Court last week blocked Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for private companies.

A former Obama administration official blasted Supreme Court justices on Sunday for blocking President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large companies.

"They really don't want to stop this pandemic," David Michaels, an epidemiologist who worked as an assistant secretary of labor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from 2009 through January 2017 after being nominated for the role by then-President Barack Obama, said on MSNBC on Sunday.

Michaels said he believes that Republican-appointed judges on the Supreme Court "don't care" about the coronavirus crisis.

"We're not going to stop this pandemic, and we're not going to get people back to work and the country back to normalcy if we don't have some much better workplace protections," he said.

The Supreme Court last week struck down Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for private companies with more than 100 employees, but allowed the mandate to take shape for healthcare workers at federally funded facilities.

The 6-3 ruling was a victory to Republicans who argued that the mandate was an overreach of power for the federal government.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 52

TerYon
3d ago

Or perhaps he should educate himself. The issue was related to implementing it by going through the back door and making it an OSHA requirement. One of the MS NBC hosts let the cat out of the bag reporting on this issue and using those exact words, “using the back door”. If they had done it correctly and taken it through Congress and the legislative process, it would’ve been probably a non-issue. This administration has a habit of trying to bypass the constitution.

Reply(1)
32
Permanent Guest
2d ago

Just over 629,000 legal abortions were reported to the cdc in 2019. Yet no one is mandating birth control. 680,000 people died of HIV/AIDS in 2020. Yet no one is mandating HIV/AIDS vaccines. They want to mandate an experimental vaccine for a virus that has a 1% fatality rate. Mandating experimental vaccines in the United States is illegal. Interesting how this fact of EUA vaccines never came up in the Supreme Court.

Reply(1)
16
dolli hammond
3d ago

It's NOT the SCOTUS' job to make laws. It is their job to interpret the Constitution & to clarify the laws passed by Congress.

Reply(4)
26
