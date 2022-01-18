‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Broadcasters Bob Cole, Rassi Nashalik Among Canadian Academy Special Award Honorees

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan , star of hit Netflix show “ Never Have I Ever ,” has won the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television ’s Radius Award, presented by Made/Nous, which honors a Canadian whose work is making waves globally.

The Academy revealed eight honorees on Tuesday, who will be presented Special Awards during Canadian Screen Week, which will take place from Apr. 4-10.

For an exceptional lifetime of work that has had a profound impact on the media industry at home or abroad, the lifetime achievement Award will be presented to Hockey Hall of Famer and Canadian icon Bob Cole, who has been popular as a broadcaster with hockey audiences for more than five decades.

For an exceptional body of work in broadcast journalism, the Gordon Sinclair Award For Broadcast Journalism will be presented to Rassi Nashalik, who hosted CBC North’s “Igalaaq,” an Inuktitut daily television newscast for audiences primarily in northern Canada.

For their impact on the growth of the Canadian media industry, the Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute Award will presented to Vince Commisso, president and CEO of 9 Story Media Group, and John Galway, who after leadership positions at TIFF, Ontario Creates, the Canadian Media Fund and Telefilm Canada, joined the Harold Greenberg Fund as president and board member.

This year, the Academy has instituted the Changemaker Award, which recognizes and honors those in the Canadian media community who are using their voice or platform to call out systemic racism and discrimination.

The winners are Kayla Grey, host and co-executive producer of TSN’s “The Shift with Kayla Grey”; writer, editor and producer Kathleen Newman-Bremang, currently deputy director, global at Refinery29 Unbothered, a vertical made for and by Black women; and playwright, columnist and TV and radio host Amanda Parris, who was the host of the award-winning series “CBC Arts: Exhibitionists” from 2015-2020.