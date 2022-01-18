ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and Colorado beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 for its 14th straight home win.

Kuemper was injured Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway ran into him in the crease and knocked him down.

The play drew the ire of Kurtis MacDermid, who dropped the gloves with Greenway. Kuemper was down on ice for a few minutes, but remained in the game until he was replaced by Francouz with 10:34 left in the second period.

#Ap
