CVPD: Man dies after confrontation with security at casino

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man died following a confrontation with security staff at a Chula Vista casino Monday evening, police said.

Chula Vista Police said officers were called to Seven Mile Casino (285 Bay Blvd.) just after 8:45 p.m. in response to a physical altercation between a 46-year-old man and casino security personnel.

According to police, before officers arrived, the man who had been scuffling with guards “lost consciousness and then stopped breathing.”

Paramedics provided emergency treatment at the scene before the man was taken to the hospital. Police said the man, who was not identified, died after arrival.

Police stated the following regarding their investigation into the incident: “The investigation is still on-going but has been able to determine on Monday, January 17th, 2022, the subject walked into the casino and was recognized by security from a previous incident that took place on Saturday, January 15th, 2022. During that incident, the subject assaulted security, was advised he was no longer welcomed at the casino, and if he returned, he would be arrested for trespassing.

Security observed the subject in the casino, and he was asked to leave. The subject returned a short time later, assaulting security while trying to get back into the casino. Security then attempted to detain the subject and they fell to the ground. The subject continued to struggle with security and then lost consciousness. Paramedics arrived on scene to provide aid.”

ABC 10News learned CVPD’s Crimes of Violence Unit is leading the investigation.

While no arrests have been made in the case, police stated “the security staff involved in the incident have been identified and cooperating with the investigation.”