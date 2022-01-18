ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica man arrested on weapons charges after accidental shooting

By Thad Randazzo
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M012f_0doiLvDI00

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man from Utica has been arrested on criminal weapons charges after allegedly shooting himself in the leg accidentally.

Around 12:00 am on Monday, January 17 th , UPD was dispatched to a residence on the 1500 block of Conkling Ave after receiving reports of gunfire. When units arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Sha La with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Lyons Falls man charged after attempting to run over Trooper

According to investigators, Sha La’s story “was not making sense” and was not matching up with the evidence they found at the scene. It was decided that a search warrant was needed to gather more evidence into what happened. During the execution of the search warrant, UPD found several illegal items including Taurus 9mm handgun, an extended 9mm magazine, and bullet fragments.

The evidence found inside the residence and the additional information that was gathered led investigators to believe that Sha La was likely responsible for shooting himself in the leg. When he was presented with this information, Sha La allegedly admitted to shooting himself accidentally.

Sha La was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and arrested on the following charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Eyewitness News will update this story with any information as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Brothers arrested on larceny charges

DELAWARE COUNTY – Two brothers have been arrested after police found a large amount of stolen items in their possession. 42 year-old Nehemiah Clark and 40 year-old Jeremiah Clark both of Grand Gorge were arrested on Friday after police obtained a search warrant. Police discovered over two dozen stolen items ranging from tools, equipment, personal […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
City
Lyons Falls, NY
News Channel 34

Syracuse man charged with Bank fraud in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man from Syracuse has been arrested for allegedly cashing a forged check at the Bank of Utica. In June of 2021, the Utica Police Department received information that someone stole several checks from Carlo Massi Distributors while they were being transported to businesses […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

Florida man arrested in connection to out-of-state homicide

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a Florida man hiding in the City of Utica has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Sarasota County, FL. On Thursday, January 20, members of Utica’s Police Warrants Unit, the Oneida County Sherriff Warrants Unit, the New York/New Jersey Regional Marshall’s […]
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wutr#Upd#Trooper According#Wivt
News Channel 34

Arrests made in November 2021 Herkimer Burglary

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is reporting that two men have been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly being involved in a burglary that led to a man being shot back in November of 2021. Around 10:30 pm on Saturday, November 27th, the Herkimer Police department responded to a residence on Prospect […]
HERKIMER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 34

UPDATE: Driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run identified

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland. McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court […]
MARCY, NY
News Channel 34

Habitual Walmart shoplifter arrested for Grand Larceny

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that man from Utica has been arrested for allegedly attempting to leave Walmart with over $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise. On Friday, January 14th, a member of Walmart’s Loss Prevention Associates informed a UPD Patrol Division unit who was already on the site investigating a […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

Horse injured in hit & run involving buggy

DEERFIELD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A horse was injured in a hit and run incident in the northbound lane of Route 12 in Deerfield Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the buggy, who was the sole occupant of that vehicle, sustained minor injuries and refused further medical treatment. The driver of the buggy was Sammy Hershberger, 47 […]
DEERFIELD, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy