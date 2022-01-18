Yen Reverses Losses on Risk-off Sentiment, Dollar Supported By Yields

Risk sentiment remained on the back foot this week, with market focus centring on a continued rise in global yields. US 10Y Treasury yields closed in on 1.9% – up 35bp since the start of the year – reflecting expectations for faster monetary tightening in the US. Markets are now pricing in four Fed rate hikes of 25bp this year, with a good probability that we will see more than two rate hikes in H1 22 or alternatively a 50bp hike. In our view the first year of the US money market curve is now fairly priced, especially as we expect the Fed to reduce the balance sheet (QT) in Q3 this year, but with upside risk of more Fed hikes in 2023 (read more in Yield Outlook: Market rates and yields set to continue rising, 19 January). Notably, yields are moving higher with stable to lower inflation expectations (break-evens), resulting in a sharp move higher in real rates, which was an important driver for the sour risk appetite. We have increased our 12M forecast for 10Y US Treasury yields to 2.25% and lowered our 12M EUR/USD forecast to 1.08.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO