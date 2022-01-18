ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yen Reverses Losses on Risk-off Sentiment, Dollar Supported By Yields

By ActionForex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks markets are turning back into risk off mode with US futures pointing to sharply lower open. Yen managed to reverse earlier losses and trading generally higher. Canadian Dollar is also firm as supported by extended rally in oil prices. Dollar is following with some lift by rising treasury yields. On...

