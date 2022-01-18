Get the support you need to reach your ideal weight

Want the possiblity to overcome obesity and start living a healthier life? Join NewStart, Memorial Hermann's surgical weight loss program.

The bariatric specialists at NewStart help patients navigate the life-changing journey of weight loss with personalized programs. They provide a wide range of solutions to meet the needs of every patient, from minimally invasive surgery to more advanced treatments. Their tailored plans even offer flexible payment options to accommodate every budget. Now's the perfect time to get started. Contact them today and their experienced staff will provide a free, no-obligation verification of your insurance benefits.

NewStart is a comprehensive, patient-centered program. The NewStart team is with you every step of the way, from assistance with insurance approvals to pre-surgical counseling to post-surgical recovery and support. There are many types of weight loss surgery. With the entire NewStart team at your disposal, you can find the solution that is best for you. And they will work with you to help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight for the rest of your life.

Weight loss surgery is synonymous with change: physical, social, and emotional. As a weight loss surgery patient, not only will your body change, but so will your attitudes about food, eating behaviors and self-image. Your relationships with family, friends and co-workers may also change.

The team addresses every issue you are likely to face in the months and years after surgery. Their support groups provide emotional support and post-operative education to help ensure your long-term weight loss success.

All NewStart facilities have been accredited by MBSAQIP (Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program), a combined quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

Memorial Hermann's bariatric programs at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center have achieved MBSAQIP Comprehensive Center accreditation certified by ACS.