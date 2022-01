TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department has announced another COVID-19 booster clinic coming up, on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for adults. The clinic will be using the Moderna vaccine booster, though anyone who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, is eligible and can safely receive the booster. More information can be found at the Vaccination Clinics page.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO