Two hospitalized after 2-car crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were seriously injured after a crash shut down part of North Dixie Drive.

According to the Butler Township Police department, North Dixie Drive was closed entirely around 9 am at Maxton Road due to a two-car crash. The road reopened approximately an hour later.

The Vandalia Police Department said that two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, however, both victims are expected to be ok.

The Butler Township Police Department posted the closing on Facebook, saying it would update readers as soon as the road reopened. The update was posted at 9:50 am

This is a developing news story and we are working to learn more.

