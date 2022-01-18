ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Two hospitalized after 2-car crash

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GY88V_0doiKWai00

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were seriously injured after a crash shut down part of North Dixie Drive.

Two people killed in Riverside shooting

According to the Butler Township Police department, North Dixie Drive was closed entirely around 9 am at Maxton Road due to a two-car crash. The road reopened approximately an hour later.

The Vandalia Police Department said that two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, however, both victims are expected to be ok.

| Get breaking news sent straight to your inbox ➡

The Butler Township Police Department posted the closing on Facebook, saying it would update readers as soon as the road reopened. The update was posted at 9:50 am

This is a developing news story and we are working to learn more.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Deputy’s car hit while investigating crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the events began when a deputy from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a single-car crash around 11:30. While she was investigating, another vehicle traveling at unsafe speeds crashed into the deputy’s car.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton: Car crash on East Dixie Drive

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton crews responded to a car accident on East Dixie Drive on Sunday. On Jan. 23 around 10:40 a.m., crews responded to a crash on East Dixie Drive near the Southbound I-75 entrance ramp according to West Carrollton Dispatch. Dispatch said two vehicles were towed away from the scene […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

Missing Dayton teen found unharmed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police announced a missing teen has been found safe after a missing person report was sent out Monday afternoon. Police said on Twitter that 16-year-old Christopher Goode was missing from the 3500 block of Stanford Place since 4:30 p.m. Monday. The teen did not have needed medication with him, according […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
Vandalia, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Riverside, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Riverside, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Riverside, OH
Sports
WDTN

MCSO: Woman shot and assaulted by boyfriend

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on reports of felonious assault on Monday. On Monday, Jan. 24 around 12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Wilbur Avenue. According to Sgt. Whittaker, the investigation showed that a woman had been shot and assaulted by […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Two children, father found dead in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after three people, including two children, were found dead in Preble County Monday. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said officers went to a home in the 9200 block of Greenbush Road at 10:37 a.m. Police were called to the house for a welfare check on two children, […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Trailer fire on East Stewart Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire is currently under investigation in Dayton. According to a Dayton Fire official on the scene at 928 Stewart Street, a trailer near an alleyway caught fire on Sunday. Crews said there was a man living in the trailer but he was able to get out without any injuries. They […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Police: Woman shot multiple times in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. Around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday night, Springfield Police responded to a shooting at the 700 block of Innisfallen Ave. According to Springfield Police, officers arrived to find a woman that had been shot multiple times. She was […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Semi crash sends debris across roadway

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are clearing up the road after a semi-crash left debris strewn across the roadway. According to Huber Heights Dispatch, the semi and a pickup truck collided on I-70 westbound by the Gander RV store and the intersection with I-75. The call came in around 12 pm on Saturday, January […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTN

Crews called to rollover crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a rollover crash in Riverside Friday night. Riverside Police told 2 NEWS the crash happened in the 1300 block of Brandt Pike at 7:38 p.m. It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is not known at this time. 2 […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Road closure in Beavercreek: City estimates 1 week

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning on Monday, Alpha-Bellbrook Road will be closed for approximately a week. The City of Beavercreek said in a Facebook post that Alpha-Bellbrook Road, just north of Stauffer Drive, will be closed beginning on Jan. 24 so crews can install a new sanitary sewer line. The city estimated the work will […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated robbery. According to a press release, deputies responded to a call about an aggravated robbery at the Olive Hill Apartments in Jefferson Township around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The victim told deputies a man wearing a black hoodie […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

The Winery at Versailles temporarily halts operations following fire

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – The Winery at Versailles has temporarily halted operations after a fire broke out in its main building early Saturday morning. According to the Versailles Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the scene at 8:20 am and quickly got the fire under control. No injuries have been reported at this time, and […]
VERSAILLES, OH
WDTN

DeWine awards $4.7M in funding for Ohio police body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine awarded over $4.7 million in grant funding to 109 local law enforcement agencies on Monday. According to the governor’s office, the $4.7 million in grant funding to local law enforcement agencies is for expenses associated with launching or maintaining body-worn camera programs. “Body cameras have quickly become a […]
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Englewood Police find car stolen from Columbus same day; suspect arrested

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 36-year-old woman who allegedly stole a car from Columbus was arrested in Englewood Thursday. Englewood Police said they were alerted just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday of a disabled vehicle at the top of the exit ramp from westbound I-70 at Hoke Road. Before police arrived, dispatchers were already reviewing video […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy