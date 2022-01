Aquarium of Niagara has welcomed a new resident, but it’s not swimming in a tank. An Unnatural Diet, by artist Alexis Oltmer, was permanently installed on October 23, 2021. The piece depicts several local fish created out of plastic pollution trash from local freshwater sources, then sealed in resin. “One of the most frequent types of pollution we find in our watershed is plastic—it is everywhere,” says Elizabeth Cute, of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. A second art installation, Muskellunge of Plastic by Elizabeth Leader, is on display at the Buffalo Zoo.

