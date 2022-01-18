ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bread Zeppelin celebrates milestone with tasty giveaway

By Plano Magazine Staff
 3 days ago
Local sandwich and salad restaurant Bread Zeppelin is celebrating the sale of it two-millionth “Zeppelin” by giving one lucky person a year’s supply of its signature chopped salad meats sandwich. The winner will get one free trip per week at any...

DFW Community News

Foodie Friday: Eggspress Cafe

We first visited Eggspress Cafe in Highland Village about a month after they opened, and since then they have become a breakfast and lunch staple in the community. The restaurant recently came under new ownership, so we got to meet with new owner, Pervez Bhojani, to learn more about him and what’s happening at Eggspress Cafe.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
DFW Community News

Heim Barbecue Makes Plans for Fifth Location in DFW

Heim Barbecue & Catering, Fort Worth’s original craft barbecue restaurant and home of the world famous Bacon Burnt Ends, is adding its fifth location in DFW – in the Hudson Oaks community. The upcoming location will feature the restaurant’s award-winning craft barbecue, homemade sides and desserts and much...
HUDSON OAKS, TX
DFW Community News

Dallas-Born Rock Superstar Meat Loaf Dies At 74

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas native Meat Loaf, the singer whose rock opera “Bat Out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died. He was 74. Also known for his anthems “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died January 20, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.
MUSIC
Get Glam with Mary Kay Products

The new year is upon us, and with it comes a lot of hopes and resolutions for people. Finding high-quality and practical products is important if you want to invest more in makeup and health. Here are three beautiful items from Mary Kay that will be an excellent addition to the collection of makeup products in your home.
MAKEUP
DFW Community News

Texas Monthly Recommends: A True-Crime Tale of Two Murders

If Skip Hollandsworth’s December feature on Candace Mossler, the Houston socialite accused of murdering her husband, is a thrilling shot of sex scandal sensation—and it is—Thomas Thompson’s 1976 book Blood and Money is the satiating, salacious chaser. The true-crime tale is utterly bingeable and contains everything a Texas reader requires for a good time: new oil money, an equestrian heiress, a handsome plastic surgeon, gossip-worthy trials, River Oaks mansions, and, of course, blood. The twists and turns of the book’s murder plots (there are two) would alone make it worth reading, but it’s the cast of characters and depiction of the fledging city of Houston that make the work a memorable snapshot of Texas in the sixties. It’s a must-read.
HOUSTON, TX
