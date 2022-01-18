Bread Zeppelin celebrates milestone with tasty giveaway

If Skip Hollandsworth’s December feature on Candace Mossler, the Houston socialite accused of murdering her husband, is a thrilling shot of sex scandal sensation—and it is—Thomas Thompson’s 1976 book Blood and Money is the satiating, salacious chaser. The true-crime tale is utterly bingeable and contains everything a Texas reader requires for a good time: new oil money, an equestrian heiress, a handsome plastic surgeon, gossip-worthy trials, River Oaks mansions, and, of course, blood. The twists and turns of the book’s murder plots (there are two) would alone make it worth reading, but it’s the cast of characters and depiction of the fledging city of Houston that make the work a memorable snapshot of Texas in the sixties. It’s a must-read.

