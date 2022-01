The new year at the Smithsonian museums looks bright on paper, but we know the fate of best-laid plans. Indeed, January arrived with four museums temporarily closed due to Covid-caused staffing shortages and other facilities reducing their days open. What's new is old, in some cases, with a couple of the 2020 best bets popping up again, ever hopeful for the year ahead. But even those aren’t sure things. One of the most anticipated shows, from Yayoi Kusama at the Hirshhorn Museum, still doesn’t have a firm opening date for the public. That’s because its most popular feature—confined infinity mirror rooms—are uniquely unsuited to the pandemic era. Still, it’s ready to go when the world is. Here’s what might be in store, fingers crossed. Check back with the individual museums for last minute details.

