With this week’s “old” news circulating about using magical spells on your iPhone, I thought I’d look and see what other things you can ask Siri to do. I say “old” news, because the Harry Potter spells were discovered back in 2016 but rediscovered early in January 2022. If you missed the news, saying “Lumos” will turn your flashlight on, “Nox” will turn it off, and “Silencio” will silence your phone. (I’m having an issue with “Nox” since I have a friend with the last name of Knox. It keeps opening her contact info! And once I got chemical information for Nitric Oxide. It might be a pronunciation problem. When I enunciate the “x” at the end, my phone turns off the flashlight.)

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO