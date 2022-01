COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record for the number of firearms found at airports last year. The TSA says it seized 5,972 guns at security checks in 2021. The previous record came in 2019. The majority of guns found them were loaded. It was an expensive mistake for passengers who did not properly pack their firearms, facing anywhere from $3,000-$10,000 in fines.

