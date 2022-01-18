ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT enthusiast to host Harry Potter-themed wedding in metaverse

By Sinead Butler
 3 days ago
A wedding day is a magical occasion for the bride and groom, but one couple has planned for a truly out-of-this-world event by hosting their Harry Potter-inspired wedding reception in the metaverse.

Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, from Tamil Nadu in India, will tie the knot on February 6 this year in Sivalingapuram village and while their ceremony may follow a traditional route, the same cannot be said for their reception

Instead of in-person celebrations, the wedding reception will be online in the metaverse virtual space where an avatar of the bride’s late father’s will preside over the event.

The metaverse uses augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and blockchain along with social media to make 3D virtual worlds. (You might have heard Mark Zuckerberg talking about the new technology in recent months, where he described the metaverse as “a place for people to communicate through a virtual world”).

“I came up with the idea of having a metaverse themed wedding, and my fiance also liked the idea,” in a statement to Times of India.

What’s more, the bride and groom-to-be are Potterheads so are going for the wizarding reception theme of Harry Potter, as their save the date invite shows the couple’s avatars with a virtual recreation of the iconic Hogwarts castle and five spooky Dementors in the background.

Meanwhile, fiancee Janaganandhini is just as excited about their virtual wedding plans and told Times of India:“It’s apt in a way as we met on Insta [Instagram] and will be having our wedding reception on Meta.”

Also, with increasing Covid cases and large gatherings banned as a result, Dinesh described the metaverse as a “perfect solution.”

In a tweet, Dinesh has shared his excitement at hosting the virtual party to celebrate his new marriage.

“I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup.”

“Since blockchain is the basic technology of Metaverse, when my wedding was fixed, I thought of having a reception in Metaverse,” he added.

While the bride and groom’s avatars will be wearing traditional clothes, once guests log in to the event, they will be able to choose their own avatars themselves from the comfort of their own homes.

It will certainly be a wedding reception that guests will never forget, let’s hope Voldermort doesn’t crash the party...

