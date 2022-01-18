World Bank: Vietnam’s Economic Growth Depends on ‘Greening the Trade Sector’

“Trade will be key component of Vietnam ’s climate actions in the years to come,” said World Bank country director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.