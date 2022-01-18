ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

World Bank: Vietnam’s Economic Growth Depends on ‘Greening the Trade Sector’

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCiOp_0doiJ6w600

“Trade will be key component of Vietnam ’s climate actions in the years to come,” said World Bank country director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

China’s Zero-Covid Policy Has ‘Ripple Effect’ on Supply Chains

Josh Brazil, vice president of supply chain data insights at Project44, analyzes recent developments with ports and carriers. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Therapedic Expands With South Korean Deal

Mattress maker Therapedic expands its capacity in the Asian market with a new licensing agreement with South Korean bedding company SAB Co., Ltd. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

World Bank Warns of Fleeting Economic Rebound

Low vaccination rates, income losses and a reduction in government support are fueling a “divergence of fortunes,” the World Bank said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Philadelphia

World Bank Slashes Global Growth Forecast and Warns About Growing Inequality

The World Bank slashed its global growth forecast on Tuesday and cautioned that a rise in inflation, debt and income inequality could jeopardize the recovery in emerging and developing economies. Global growth is expected to slow to 4.1% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023 as more nations start unwinding unprecedented...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
naturalgasworld.com

Brave New World: Emerging Trends in Vietnam’s LNG-to-power sector

LNG-to-power remains a significant component of Vietnam’s energy transition story and investors – both domestic and global – continue to show immense interest in the sector. Vietnam’s energy transition has been closely watched in recent years. The highly anticipated Power Development Master Plan 8 (“PDP8”), which will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Vietnam’s Slow Rebound Stubs US Footwear Import Growth

Footwear imports from No. 1 supplier China grew 30.4 percent to 1.2 billion pairs in the 11-month period. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
UN News Centre

COVID-19 variants, rising debt, threaten global economic growth: World Bank

Global growth will slow down over the next two years in the face of “fresh threats” from COVID-19 variants and rising inflation, debt and income inequality, the World Bank said on Tuesday in its latest report. While economic growth experienced a strong rebound in 2021, it is expected...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sj Promo
omahanews.net

World Bank downgrades 2022 global growth forecast to 4.1 percent

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The global economy is on track to grow by 4.1 percent in 2022, down 0.2 percentage point from a previous projection, the World Bank Group said in its latest Global Economic Prospects released on Tuesday. "The global recovery is set to decelerate markedly amid continued...
BUSINESS
BBC

Northern Ireland's private sector growth stalled by Omicron

Growth in the NI private sector almost ground to a halt in December as the Omicron variant hit economic activity, a survey suggests. The Ulster Bank surveys private sector activity monthly, in what is considered a reliable indicator of the economy. The December survey suggests that retail and manufacturing experienced...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Indonesia wants to use G20 presidency to aid COVID rebound

Indonesia’s leader said Thursday that his country, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, sought to strengthen global partnership and inclusiveness to aid the economic recovery amid a resurging COVID-19 pandemic.In an online address to the World Economic Forum Indonesian President Joko Widodo committed to making the G-20 presidency an important part of the response, with a focus on inclusive health care, the digital transformation and a transition to sustainable energy.He called for world economic leaders to cooperate on trade, industrialization and technology to aid the pandemic recovery.“I will intensify interactions with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World Bank
AFP

Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum. Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.
HEALTH
The Independent

UK seeks closer investment ties with Africa

The UK is playing host to an African Investment Conference on Thursday, as it scrambles to retain influence on the continent, an investment battle ground for the world’s largest economies. The prime minister will open the virtual event with a video address and attendees include African ministers, businesses leaders and the head of the World Trade Organization.Economic links with the continent form a key part of the Global Britain agenda. The summit, the second of this kind, is aimed at promoting Britain’s overseas investment credentials and wider push to “revitalise economic engagement” in the region, according to the government’s Integrated...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Japan's imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday.Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.Imports have now risen for 11 months straight, while exports have risen for 10 consecutive months, the Finance Ministry said. The pandemic's impact on manufacturing, travel and other economic activity has been a huge drag on the world’s third largest economy. Government-ordered restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Invista Inks Strategic Pact to Develop Chinese Nylon Production

Invista’s tech could reduce CO2-equivalent emissions at Pingmei Shenma’s plant by about 13 million to 14 million metric tons per year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

China cuts key rates, steps up monetary stimulus to boost economy

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China lowered mortgage lending benchmark rates on Thursday as monetary authorities step up efforts to prop up the slowing economy, after data earlier in the week pointed to a darkening outlook for the country's troubled property sector. The cut to the one-year and five-year loan...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
998
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy