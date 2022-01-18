ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron-Bure Rocks A ‘Hug Like Bob Saget’ Shirt & Reflects On Week After His Death

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The ‘Fuller House’ star paid tribute to her TV dad with a sweet sweatshirt and a photo with their co-star Dave Coulier.

Candace Cameron-Bure, 45, honored her late co-star Bob Saget by showing one of the things she’ll surely miss the most about her former on-screen dad, who died at age 65. Candace shared a photo of herself sporting a sweatshirt with the message “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget” in a Monday January 17 Instagram post, which you can see here, as she looked back on the week following Bob’s death, leading up to his funeral on Friday January 14.

Candace’s reflection on the ‘hardest week’ after Bob’s death. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Candace looked back on the week and said that she was starting to feel better after Bob’s death, and she thanked her co-star Dave Coulier, 62, and his wife Melissa for all their support. “his has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced,” she wrote, before mentioning Dave and Melissa specifically. “I think that’s all you’ll hear from me again. I love you. Don’t be annoyed.”

In the photo, Candace sported the crewneck sweater, as she smiled alongside Dave, as it looked like they were sharing a laugh. Along with the sweatshirt, Candace rocked a dark blue pair of sweatpants, beige slides, and a pair of sunglasses. She smiled while talking with Dave, who rocked an all-black outfit, including a vest, jeans and sneakers. Shortly after sharing the post, Candace also announced to her followers that they could buy their own “Hug like Bob Saget” shirt, with all of the proceeds going to a cause near and dear to Bob’s heart: the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Candace and Bob pose together at the Emmy Awards. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Candace, Dave and the rest of the Full House cast laid Bob to rest on Friday in a small-private ceremony, followed by a reception at the show’s creator Jeff Franklin’s house. Prior to the service, the TV family gathered at the comedian’s home to be with his widow Kelly Rizzo. Following the TV icon’s unexpected death, Kelly penned a touching reflection on her time with Bob over the weekend. ” How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

