Learn Adobe Photoshop from scratch with these five highly recommended online courses. These five online courses by visual artist Carles Marsal will help you to learn Adobe Photoshop from scratch and master the most popular image editing software on the market. This special offer contains five high-quality online courses in one. With the first course, you get an easy-to-understand introduction to Adobe Photoshop and its basic tools. In course number two, your teacher Carles Marsal will show you how to treat images in Adobe Photoshop (resolution, size, and digital transformations). Then you will find out how to accurately work with Adobe Photoshop brushes in course number three. With course number four, you will learn the art of retouching in Adobe Photoshop. The fifth course will help you to master lighting and color adjustments in your images. Read more below or click on the following link to learn more.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO