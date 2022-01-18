ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rick Kahler: Failing to make a will is a final act of unkindness

By Rick Kahler
American News
American News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8i5P_0doiIfVx00

We've made it to the middle of January, the time of year that is the graveyard for so many New Year's resolutions.

Even if you abandon any other resolutions you may have made, though, please consider carrying out a very important one. Resolve to make a will.

According to estate planning attorney John J. Scroggin, about two-thirds of Americans don’t have wills. Perhaps surprisingly, people over age 65 are twice as likely to avoid estate planning as those who are younger.

Surely, though, the rich and famous must be conscientious about estate planning. Not so; those with significant wealth are no more likely to have wills than those with no money. Just a few of the wealthy people who have died intestate (without a will) are Prince, James Dean, Jimi Hendrix, Martin Luther King, Jr., Picasso and Abraham Lincoln.

My guess is that few of the people without wills would see themselves as failing to prepare for a financial crisis that has significant consequences. It's true that dying without a will, unlike failing to save for emergencies or insure your property or prepare for retirement, is a consequence-free event — for the deceased. It is anything but consequence-free for the survivors, who are often left to cope with a financial crisis on top of an emotional one.

Not having a will impacts surviving family members in many possible ways: demands on their time, increased complexities and costs to the estate, strain on family relationships, the need to make decisions about treasured family heirlooms and history. There is almost no upside to survivors when someone dies intestate, only a lot of pain and heartache. Coping with a loved one's death and carrying out their last wishes is hard enough. It's even harder for those struggling with what one of my clients described as "would have" estate planning: trying to figure out what the deceased "would have" wanted.

Why would anyone inflict this excess pain on their loved ones? Almost certainly not as an intentional last act of cruelty or neglect. Ironically, it seems more likely that anyone wanting to use their estate to deliberately punish family members would do so by making a will.

My guess is that many times, failing to make a will is based on an unconscious "lesser of two evils" belief that the pain of writing a will is greater than the pain left to those who inherit the mess. Most people not writing a will would recoil at this idea, having no clue of the deeper emotions being covered up by this belief. Instead, they are likely to minimize the situation with statements like, "I'll get around to it someday," or "My kids can deal with it after I'm gone."

Any way it’s framed, no matter how joking, unconcerned or gruff the exterior presentation, the bottom line is overwhelmingly strong emotions being kept locked down by avoiding the subject of their death. Admittedly, the process of making a will is challenging, especially sorting through the necessary decisions about one's legacy. The deeper reason so many of us avoid estate planning, though, is facing the painful truth that the whole process only matters because some day we will die.

It's common to see asking a parent, sibling or spouse if they have a will as "none of my business." It may actually be more your business than it is theirs. Their estate planning, or lack of it, will affect their survivors far more than the decedent. Having the courage to bring up the subject might show them the painful consequences they risk inflicting on those they love most. It may persuade them that making a will is a loving and lasting gift.

Rick Kahler is president and owner of Kahler Financial of Rapid City.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to Covid. "I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dean
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Prince
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Picasso
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
Fox News

Meat Loaf once claimed Prince Andrew ‘tried to push me’ over Sarah Ferguson: ‘The queen hates me’

Meat Loaf once alleged he got into a royal rumble with Prince Andrew. The rock superstar, known for his tracks "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," passed away at age 74. The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday, according to a family statement provided by longtime agent Michael Greene.
CELEBRITIES
American News

American News

107
Followers
361
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy