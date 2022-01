If nothing else, Ralf Rangnick is proving himself to be a refreshingly straight talker as interim manager of Manchester United. His predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would never fail to answer a question but the details - such as why a player was absent, the specific injury they were suffering or when they could be expected to return - were often kept deliberately vague. Rangnick is much more frank, much more direct.How else to describe the revelation, after the disappointing collapse at Aston Villa, that Anthony Martial had apparently refused to travel with the rest of the squad for Saturday’s 2-2...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO