Valerie Bertinelli is getting real in her new memoir. Not only does she discuss the relationship and end of life of her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, but she opens up about her struggles with her weight and the scale. Valerie said she has dieted many times over the years and is just now ready to accept her body the way it is at age 61. Valerie admitted that she got rid of her scale and doesn’t plan to use it anymore.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO