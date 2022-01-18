ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to CYNK-101 for HER2+ Gastric/GEJ Cancers

By Silas Inman
onclive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has granted a fast track designation to CYNK-101 in combination with standard frontline chemotherapy, trastuzumab, and pembrolizumab for patients with advanced HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The FDA has granted a fast track designation to CYNK-101 in combination with standard frontline chemotherapy, trastuzumab (Herceptin), and pembrolizumab...

IN THIS ARTICLE
