ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CDC says schools should cancel sports, band in areas with high COVID transmission

By Jen Steer, Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361403_0doiHwEr00

ATLANTA ( WJW ) — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to update its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, including how to safely have extracurricular activities.

The health agency said schools should consider testing for sports, choir, band and other activities that involve shouting or vigorous exercise, especially 24 hours before a competition or event.

Does omicron cause loss of smell or taste?

The CDC is also advising school districts to cancel high-risk activities or hold them virtually in communities with high transmission unless everyone is fully vaccinated.

COVID is more likely to spread during sports requiring close contact, such as wrestling, hockey and football, according to the CDC. It also notes band is considered high risk because of increased exhalation.

4th vaccine shows limited results with omicron, Israel study finds

The CDC already recommends vaccination, universal indoor masking and maintaining at least 3 feet of physical distance in the classroom to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

More on the agency’s guidance for K-12 school districts is available online here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Parents left scrambling when classrooms are closed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools and childcare facilities have had to close for COVID-19, staffing shortages and weather this year, leaving parents scrambling to find childcare. LaTrisha Murphy has a two-year-old daughter in daycare. She said her daughter has only been in daycare a few days in 2022 because of different closings. Murphy said she […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#K 12 Schools#School Districts#Wjw#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Northwest Arkansas schools struggle to find substitutes

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local school districts are dealing with staffing shortages as COVID-19 cases rise and they are searching for more substitutes to help fill those gaps. The shortages are impacting small and large districts in the region. Greenland School District Superintendent, Dr. Andrea Martin, said there’s always been a need for subs but […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy