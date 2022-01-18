ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Where Alabama Players are Projected to Land after Declaring for the NFL Draft

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

The deadline for NFL Draft decisions has passed, and we now know which Alabama players are moving on to the next level. Over the last week, the Crimson Tide saw six juniors/redshirt juniors — offensive lineman Evan Neal, linebacker Christian Harris, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and wide receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden — declare for the draft. Alabama also has several notable seniors moving on, including running back Brian Robinson Jr., offensive lineman Chris Owens, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, outside linebacker Christopher Allen and cornerback Josh Jobe.

Alabama saw 10 players selected in last year’s draft, including a record-tying six first-round selections. Five of those — Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 overall, Miami Dolphins), Patrick Surtain II (No. 9 overall, Denver Broncos), DeVonta Smith (No. 10 overall, Philadelphia Eagles), Mac Jones (No. 15 overall, New England Patriots) and Alex Leatherwood (No. 17 overall, Las Vegas Raiders) — came within the top 20 picks, while Najee Harris landed No. 24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Alabama isn’t poised for the same Day 1 production this year. However, the Crimson Tide should still see several of its players come off the board.

This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30. Here’s an early roundup of mock drafts to get a feel of when Alabama players are projected to fall.

Who we used: CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson, Jan. 17), NFL Draft Bible (Zach Patraw, Jan. 17), Pro Football Focus (Austin Gayle, Jan. 17), Pro Football Network 3-round (James Fragoza, Jan. 14), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer, Jan. 17), Tankathon 3-round (staff, Jan. 17).

Evan Neal, OL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yj4J4_0doiHL1K00
Alabama Athletics

No. 5, New York Giants — CBS

No. 2, Carolina Panthers (Projected trade) — NFL Draft Bible

No. 3, Houston Texans — Pro Football Focus

No. 3, Houston Texans — Pro Football Network

No. 3, Houston Texans — Sporting News

No. 3, Houston Texans — Tankathon

While none of the mock drafts above projected him as the top pick, Neal has a chance at becoming Alabama’s first No. 1 overall selection since Harry Gilmer in 1948. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the first pick in this year’s draft and are in desperate need of some protection for last year’s No. 1 overall selection, Trevor Lawrence. Interestingly enough, Neal would be replacing former Alabama tackle Cam Robinson if the Jaguars were to pounce on him with the top pick

Most mock drafts have Michigan edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson going No. 1 overall. If that’s the case, Neal’s most likely landing spot appears to be at No. 3 with the Houston Texans, who could look to build their offense around the 6-foot-7, 350-pound tackle. It’s hard to see Neal slipping past No. 5 to the Giants, especially with a weak quarterback class this year.

Jameson Williams, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iURAY_0doiHL1K00
TG Paschal/BamaCentral

No. 18, New Orleans Saints — CBS

No. 29, Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Draft Bible

No. 19, Philadelphia Eagles — Pro Football Focus

No. 19, Philadelphia Eagles — Pro Football Network

No. 18, New Orleans Saints — Sporting News

No. 18, New Orleans Saints — Tankathon

Before tearing his ACL during last week’s national championship game, Williams was projected as a top-10 pick. His injury might have dropped his draft stock a little bit, but the speedy receiver shouldn’t fall too far.

After transferring from Ohio State, Williams broke out at Alabama, finishing as a Biletnikoff finalist while posting a team-high 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions. The former track star also contributed in the return game where he averaged 35.2 yards on 10 kick returns while returning two for touchdowns.

Philadelphia is a popular destination for Williams as the Eagles have three first-round picks, giving them the luxury of providing Jalen Hurts with a second first-round receiver in as many years. That would set up an Alabama-heavy offense with Hurts delivering passes to Williams and former Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith while Landon Dickerson provides protection on the offensive line.

Williams’ speed should make him a lock for the first round. The lowest he’s projected here is at No. 29 to the Kansas Chiefs. If that happens and he’s able to team up with Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, the rest of the NFL should just quit.

John Metchie III, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9nxF_0doiHL1K00
Alabama Athletics

No. 42, Washington Football Team — Pro Football Network

No. 76, Baltimore Ravens — Tankathon

Metchie’s decision to enter the draft was interesting. On one hand, the junior has established himself as one of the SEC’s top receivers, piling up 151 receptions for 2,058 yards and 14 touchdowns over the past two seasons. On the other, he already was thought of as a fringe first-rounder before tearing his ACL during last month’s SEC Championship Game.

It’s hard to tell if another year at Alabama would have helped Metchie solidify himself as a first-rounder. The biggest concern surrounding the 6-foot, 195-pound receiver is his lack of speed and separation, two things that likely weren’t going to improve much in a year’s time.

Regardless, Metchie has plenty of tools NFL teams will like. He’s a good blocker and has dependable hands as a possession receiver, as evidenced by his team-high 96 receptions this season. That should be enough for him to hear his name called sometime during Day 2 of the draft.

Christian Harris, ILB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sT2tt_0doiHL1K00
Alabama Athletics

No. 57, Cincinnati Bengals— Pro Football Network

No. 53, Las Vegas Raiders — Tankathon

Harris waited until Monday’s deadline to make his decision, ultimately cashing in on his stellar end to the season by declaring for the draft. A three-year starter for Alabama, the inside linebacker ended his Crimson Tide career with his best performance yet, recording three sacks and a forced fumble during the national championship loss to Georgia.

Harris certainly has the athleticism needed for the next level. However, the 6-foot-2, 232-pound defender’s lack of consistency this season will likely cause teams to pass him up in the first round. Of course, that could change if he’s able to post strong numbers during the NFL Combine in March. Regardless, Harris' floor appears to be as a Day 2 selection with his most likely landing spot coming somewhere in the second round.

Phidarian Mathis, DL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJqvt_0doiHL1K00
Alabama Athletics

No. 63, Atlanta Falcons — Tankathon

No. 102, New Orleans Saints — Pro Football Network

Outside of Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner Will Anderson Jr., Mathis was arguably the most important part of Alabama’s defense last season. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound defensive tackle started last year as one of the SEC’s most underrated defenders but has since seen his draft stock soar after recording nine sacks and 12 tackles for a loss to go with six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Along with his on-field production, Mathis also served as one of the biggest voices in the Crimson Tide’s locker room. He was voted a permanent team captain by his teammates and also earned a place on the SEC Community Service Team.

Originally viewed as a late-round selection, Mathis figures to land somewhere on Day 2. Even then, he could be one of the steals of this year’s draft.

Josh Jobe, CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2YE1_0doiHL1K00
Alabama Athletics

No. 72, Seattle Seahawks — Tankathon

Entering last season, some projected Jobe as a possible first-round pick. The senior was supposed to step in for departing All-American Patrick Surtain II as Alabama’s lockdown cornerback. However, he suffered a frustrating season that ultimately ended with him missing the Crimson Tide’s playoff run with a toe injury.

Playing injured for much of the season, Jobe allowed completions on 71.4 percent of the balls thrown his way as opposing quarterbacks posted a 109.9 NFL passer rating against him. Despite his inconsistencies, he still managed to record a pair of interceptions and four pass breakups.

Jobe, 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, has the size NFL teams are looking for at the cornerback position. He’s also a physical defender and can move inside to slot cornerback if needed. While he didn’t develop himself into a first-rounder, he could still possibly come off the board on Day 2.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziJhV_0doiHL1K00
Alabama Athletics

No. 87, San Fransico 49ers — Pro Football Network

Armour-Davis is unlikely to be selected in the first round. However, that doesn’t mean the starting cornerback was wrong to leave for the next level. After serving as a reserve during his first three years at Alabama, Armour-Davis excelled during his first season as a starter, tying for the team-high with three interceptions while recording four pass breakups. That production, along with his 6-foot-1, 192-pound frame, are bound to open some eyes at the next level.

Despite serving as Alabama’s most reliable cornerback last year, Armour-Davis might not have had the same opportunity this coming season. Rising sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry is coming off a promising first year while recent LSU transfer Eli Ricks also appears poised to earn a starting spot.

Armour-Davis likely showed enough this past season to warrant a Day 2 selection. If that’s the case, he was wise to capitalize off his big year and begin his professional career.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Mel Kiper reveals 32 first-round predictions

With the 2022 NFL Draft order set for non-playoff teams, ESPN's Mel Kiper revealed his first mock projection for every first-round pick this week several pass rushers and quarterbacks taken early on Day 1. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux are the two most-talked about prospects at the top of the board, along with Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal, who graded out as one of the most dominant players from this season's College Football Playoff.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars take a new name at No. 1, Jets land arguably the draft's two best prospects

Throughout the process, I have vocalized (via the Pick Six podcast) my belief that the 2022 NFL Draft class lacks the blue-chip talent that fans have seen atop the draft over the years. Yet, it feels as though the draft community, myself included, has generally made mock draft selections from the same pool of players. In an effort to provide an alternative look to how the draft could play out in April, I decided to mix it up this week and that starts with the No. 1 overall selection.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Todd McShay Reveals A Potential Dark Horse No. 1 Pick

Draft season isn’t in full force just yet, but ESPN’s Todd McShay has already named a dark horse to be the No. 1 pick this year. While on ESPN’s SportsCenter this Wednesday afternoon, McShay made an argument for Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Is this star Alabama WR a good fit for Pats?

Can the New England Patriots add another impact player in the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Patriots have plenty of roster needs to address after the Buffalo Bills routed them 47-17 in the AFC Wild Card Round. But they also drafted some talented players last spring -- namely quarterback Mac Jones, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore -- and could look to replicate that success in this year's draft with the No. 21 overall pick.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Jaylen Waddle
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Alabama Offensive Stars Headed To NFL

As usual, the University of Alabama is once again in line to produce some of the draft’s best prospects. With many big names already declaring, the offensive trio of Evan Neal, Slade Bolden, and John Metchie III add to the list of offensive stars on the move to the NFL. The Crimson Tide have shown an ability to reload on offense, and with key departures at many positions, they will look to do so again in 2022.
NFL
AL.com

Former Alabama RB finds new home after 7 months in transfer portal

After spending a full season on the sideline, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards announced a new home. He will exit the transfer portal to restart his career at Southeastern Louisiana, Edwards announced on social media Wednesday morning. It ends an extended stay in the portal back in early June after spending one season in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#American Football#Alabama Players#Miami Dolphins#Denver Broncos#Las Vegas Raiders#The Crimson Tide#Cbs Sports#Pro Football Network#Sporting News#New York Giants#Pro Football Focus No
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
FanSided

3 Dallas Cowboys who could follow Dan Quinn to Denver Broncos

If the Denver Broncos end up hiring Dan Quinn as their head coach, these three free agents could follow him from the Dallas Cowboys. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are still making their way through their head coaching interviews. Their list of candidates has been extensive but an early favorite is Dan Quinn, currently the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy