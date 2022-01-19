ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers’ Frank Vogel On Hot Seat

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:20PM: The Lakers have “no current plans” to fire Frank Vogel, sources tell Brad Turner and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. This response certainly reads less like an emphatic denial of the rumor that Vogel is on the hot seat for Los Angeles, and rather a half-hearted vote of...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron Wants to Throw Frank Vogel Under the Bus After Awful Offseason Moves

Ben Maller: “Someone in Los Angeles is about to be the FALL guy. You gotta have a scapegoat and Frank Vogel checks all the boxes. Vogel is the perfect person to throw under the bus. He’s a rather generic coach who has bounced around -- that’s the kind of guy who is expendable. With Frank Vogel I imagine the trope from an old classic Hollywood movie, where Frank Vogel is holding on to the end of this frazzled rope by his fingers and it’s a literal cliffhanger. One by one each finger is losing its grip because LeBron James is peeling away finger after finger with an evil laugh. This has all the makings of a King James screenplay. They sold their soul for LeBron and when you do business with LeBron it’s LeBron’s way or the highway and that's what we’re seeing here as a direct result. LeBron has built and finagled this roster, and it’s like making soup out of sewer water – no matter how much garlic, pepper, and spice you put in the stew, if you’re starting with sewer water it ain’t going to be that good. This concoction was signed by LeBron. No one wants to admit that they’re wrong, but there’s overwhelming empirical data that shows that the Lakers roster is fubar. Whether LeBron wants to admit it or not, the Russell Westbrook trade was a debacle. Carmelo Anthony made a few three-point shots; he’s a one-trick pony and he’s washed up. The parts don’t fit together in the puzzle. LeBron cannot admit that the sky is blue and water is wet. LeBron is soon going to hit the defense mechanism and blame Frank Vogel. ‘IT CAN’T BE MY FAULT, I BUILT THE ROSTER, AND I’M EFFIN’ BRILLIANT!’" (Full Audio Above)
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Lakers Notes: Vogel, Westbrook, Trade Targets, Johnson

Prior to the Lakers‘ game against Indiana on Wednesday night, head coach Frank Vogel addressed recent rumors about his tenuous job security, suggesting he’s unfazed by reports that state he’s on the hot seat and is being evaluated on a game-to-game basis. “I don’t feel like I’m...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: ‘No Current Plans’ To Replace Frank Vogel, But Rob Pelinka & Kurt Rambis Become Involved In Team’s Operations

The upsetting start to the 2021-22 season reportedly put Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel’s future in peril about a month-and-a-half into the current campaign. Then, L.A.’s bout with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the four-game winning streak the team recorded when most of its stars returned silenced the rumors. But the speculations are back following the string of the Lakers’ disastrous performances last week.
NBA
CBS LA

Russell Westbrook Benched In Final Minutes Of Lakers Loss To Pacers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The drama surrounding the struggling Los Angeles Lakers continued Wednesday night when embattled head coach Frank Vogel made the decision to bench star Russell Westbrook during crunch time of the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Russell Westbrook of the Lakers reacts to his three pointer in front of Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) Vogel sat the 33-year-old Westbrook for the final four minutes of the fourth quarter of the Lakers 111-104 home defeat at Crypto.com Arena. He was subbed...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kurt Rambis
Person
David Fizdale
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Dwight Howard
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For The Lakers

Charles Barkley has had enough of those who remain critical of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Frank Vogel. Rumors of Vogel’s impending departure and Westbrook’s demise have grown louder as the Lakers have struggled. However, Barkley doesn’t think it’s just those two who have let the team down.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Seat#The Los Angeles Times#Kings#The Athletic
The Big Lead

Roundup: Daniel Radcliffe to Play Weird Al; Frank Vogel on the Hot Seat; Seahawks Fire Ken Norton Jr.

Russia moves more troops towards Ukraine ... Senate nears filibuster clash over voting rights ... Images reveal destruction on Tonga after volcano, tsunami ... Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion ... First images of Tonga after volcanic explosion show a lot of ash ... Daniel Radcliffe to play "Weird Al" in biopic ... Chandler Parsons retires from the NBA ... Malik McDowell arrested for battery, public exposure ... Website to order free Covid-19 tests is up and running ... Stock futures are flat after a rough Tuesday ... New York state will have balanced budgets through 2027 ... Pfizer's COVID-19 pill works against omicron variant in lab ... Ken Norton Jr. fired by the Seahawks ... The best available players at the NBA trade deadline ... Frank Vogel is on the hot seat ... Mike Tomlin is assuming Ben Roethlisberger is retiring ...
NFL
AllLakers

Lakers: Players Defend Frank Vogel and Coaching Staff After Indiana Loss

Add another bad loss to the pile for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers lost 111-104 at home to the lowly Indiana Pacers (13th in the East). Los Angeles led by as many as 14 in the first half, but was unable to hold off a struggling Indiana team. The loss doesn’t help quiet the story of the week in the Southland - will the Lakers fire head coach Frank Vogel?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
FanSided

Anthony Davis traded to the Boston Celtics in B/R’s ‘shocking’ deals piece

While the Boston Celtics have been on somewhat of a hot streak through the first half of January, winning six of their10 games played thus far into 2022, for the most part, it has appeared as though with every positive step forward this team takes they end up following it up by then taking two steps back and now, as a result of Wednesday’s underwhelming loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they find themselves back to boasting just a measly .500 record of 23-23.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy