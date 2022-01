When I was a kid I was very interested in dinosaurs. I had plenty of plastic dinosaur toys, too, but this was way back before “realistic” versions of dinosaurs, whether on screen or in toy form. One of my creatures was the “ankylosaurus,” modeled after a squatty, toad-like animal with a weird, club-shaped tail, an animal that lived 70 million years ago, and was about the size of a VW Beetle. Although a vegetarian, this particular dinosaur would probably not have made a good pet, unless you had a really big backyard, and didn’t mind your day lilies being eaten. Now this was an armored dinosaur, and its body was pretty much covered with thick, pointed spikes. It makes you wonder: do they ever find spiky dinosaur eggs?

