Kanye West suggested that he may hold up the Netflix rollout of his three-part Jeen-Yuhs film in an Instagram post Friday. “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” the rapper, who now goes by Ye, wrote. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.” Variety has reported that while West is listed as a producer on the film, he was not given final cut approval.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO