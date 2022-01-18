ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendis Gibson Jumps to CBS Miami To Anchor Morning, Noon Newscasts

By Brian Steinberg
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendis Gibson, a veteran anchor who worked most recently for MSNBC, is jumping to a new role at CBS’ Miami station, WFOR, where he will anchor the morning and noon newscasts. The move shows ViacomCBS bringing in new local staffers under Wendy McMahon, co-president of the company’s news...

