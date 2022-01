SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are dealing with the coldest air of the season across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are down in the 20s with a light breeze making it feel like it is in the teens. As we go through the day we should see more sunshine, but our temperatures will not be moving up all that much with highs in the 40s this afternoon. Lows could potentially be even colder Saturday morning before we start to see some moderation with our temperatures over the weekend with highs on Sunday back near the 60 degree mark. Just as soon as temperatures start to move up we are tracking our next weather maker later Monday afternoon and evening that will bring some rain to the region followed by some more cool temperatures as we go through the rest of the week.

