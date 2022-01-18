Overnight shooting at Rolling Oaks Park leaves 1 dead

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in Miami Gardens on Monday night.

Witnesses at Rolling Oaks Park tell Local 10 News a body was covered by a tarp and a number of evidence markers were scattered across the crime scene.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at the park around 7 p.m. on Monday discovered a body next to the basketball courts.

The area was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if they’re searching for suspects or persons of interest.