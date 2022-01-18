Is this early 1900s Asian Dish worth keeping?

Let’s face it, last year was a lot. And the year before, well, that was one heavy decade. So as we enter the New Year, and slowly acclimate ourselves to life in 2022, we’re taking stock in the relationships we have, the love we experience on the daily, and the little things that bring us comfort and joy in a world that seems to thrive on anything but. Blair West’s gorgeous new folk-pop single “All this to Say” brings those feelings to mind, as the New York City singer-songwriter dropped a delicate but emotive ballad this past Friday (January 7) that acts as a love letter to her relationship.
