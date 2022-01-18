Is this early 1900s Asian Dish worth keeping?

If you have old dishes you might think they are worth little to nothing. The thing is: if you have any of these, they are going for up to $10,000 on eBay. There are some collectors that are paying that much for Corning Ware, though. The 1970s-style porcelain pots are making a comeback. It all depends on what kind of pattern is on yours, though. "More rare patterns, like Wildflower - made from 1977 to 1984 - and Floral Bouquet - made from 1971 to 1975 - can fetch up to $10,000 online", according to ThatsLife.com.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO